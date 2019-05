Aleutia Membership Meeting – May 30th, 2019

Please come on down to the Aleutians East Borough Building on May 30th at 6:30 pm to pick up bonus checks and give feedback to Aleutia! The meeting will also cover all the new information you need to know.

The call in number is: 1-800-315-6338, Code: 59090#

Hope to see you there!