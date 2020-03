Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting, Inc (KSDP) Board Meeting: March 31, 2020

There will be a board meeting for Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting, Inc. to be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 5:30pm. The community is welcome to join and due to the COVID-19 public health restrictions this meeting will be held primarily over teleconference.

Contact KSDP at 907-383-5737 for call-in information if you would like to attend as a member of the public.

Thanks and Be Safe!