Aleutians East Borough 2020 Election Information

Here are links to the Borough’s information about our upcoming election. Their complete 2020 election page with sample ballots in Spanish & Tagalog is here:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/index.asp?SEC=029815F1-22EF-44B6-AEB1-53A793C73CA5&Type=B_BASIC

NOTICE OF ELECTION for the October 6, 2020 Regular Election

SAMPLE BALLOT for the October 6, 2020 Regular Election