Aleutians East Borough Assembly: October 20th Special Meeting – Audio

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly met for a special meeting on October 20th, 2020 in order to swear in new members as well as re-appropriate Covid related funds.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-10-20-AEB.mp3

