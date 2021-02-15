Aleutians East Borough School District – February 15th, 2021 Board Meeting

KSDP aired the School Board meeting at 6:30pm.

The meeting has been archived here (MP3, 19.7MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2021-02-15-AEBSD.mp3

Agenda & board packet available as PDFs here:

https://aebsd.org/District/23-Board-Packets.html

February 15, 2021 Special Board Meeting Agenda:

https://aebsd.org/files/user/9/file/Workshop%20Feb%2015%2C%202021.pdf

February 15, 2021 Board Packet:

https://aebsd.org/files/user/9/file/Board%20Packet%20Board%20Meeting%20Feb%2015%2C%202021.pdf