Aleutians East Borough School District – February 17th, 2021 Board Meeting

KSDP aired a quick School Board meeting at 6:30pm on February 17, 2021 to finish old business regarding the Administrative Contracts for 2021-2022.

The meeting has been archived here (MP3, 19.7MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2021-02-17-aebsd.mp3

https://apradio.org/mp3/2021-02-17-aebsd.mp3

Agenda & board packet available as PDFs here:

https://aebsd.org/District/23-Board-Packets.html

February 17, 2021 Special Board Meeting Agenda and Packet:

https://aebsd.org/files/user/9/file/Feb%2017%20Special%20Meeting%20Packet.pdf