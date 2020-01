Aleutians East Borough School District Meeting – January 14, 2020: Agenda + Audio

The AEBSD will hold its next School Board meeting on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 6:30pm at the Sand Point District Office. The meeting will be aired live on KSDP.

January 14, 2020 Workshop Agenda Final

January 14, 2020 AEBSD School Board Agenda Final

