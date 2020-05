Aleutians East Borough School District Meeting – May 28th, 2020: Agenda + Audio

The AEBSD held its Regular School Board meeting on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at 5:30pm via teleconference.

Download the and meeting agenda below.

This meeting included:

– 2020-21 Scholarships

– Grad Requirements Revision

– Board Approval Requirements for Large Expenditures.

– …And More!

May 28th, 2020 AEBSD School Board Agenda.

Listen to the Meeting Here:

Download The Meeting Here