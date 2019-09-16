Aleutians East Borough School District Meeting: Sept. 16, 2019

Aleutians East Borough School District

Regular Meeting of the School Board Monday, September 16, 2019 @ 6:30 pm

Regular Meeting will be held at District Office And by VTC at all school sites

Regular Meeting Agenda

I. Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum D. Others in Attendance

E. Approval of Agenda

II. Approval of Minutes

A. Regular Meeting, May 29, 2019

B. Special Meeting, June 18, 2019

C. Special Meeting, June 26, 2019

III. Recognitions/Presentations 4.1

IV. Public Comments 2.1

V. Student Comments 2.1

VI. Student Reports 4.1 A. Presentation on Resolution to Modify Eligibility Requirements

VII. Board Reports 5.2

VIII. Superintendent’s Report

A. Report to the Board 3.1

B. District Correspondence

IX. Business Manager’s Report

A. Current Financial Report 3.4

Department Reports 3.4

A. Special Education, Hilary Seifert

B. Technology Director, Kirk Feldbauer

C. Activities Director, Paul Barker

New Business

A. Ratification of August 21, 2019 Phone Poll 2.1 B. AASB Policies: 1st Reading 2.2 C. BP 6146.1 High School Graduation Requirements Revision: 1st Reading 2.2 D. Student School Board Representative Update 2.2 E. 2019 AASB Annual Conference/ November Meeting 5.2 F. AASB Awards and BOD Nominations 4.1 G. 2019 AASB Call for Resolutions 4.5 H. Youth Leadership Institute Essay Contest 2.5 I. Resolution to Modify Eligibility Requirements 4.5 J. Student Promotion 4.5 K. 2020 Strategic Planning Session 2.2

Personnel

A. Resignations B. New Hires

Public Comments

Board Comments

Agenda Items for Next Meeting

Date, Time & Location of Next Meeting Adjournment

Our Mission: Aleutians East Borough School District will provide a quality education; skills and opportunities, which meet all students’ needs, helping them become productive citizens and successful life-long learners through committed community involvement.

Our Vision: Every student deserves to be surrounded by a culture of high educational expectations. All students are to be valued and should be treated fairly and respectfully regardless of their background or educational challenges. In order for students to realize their full potential; Elders, parents, teachers and community members should be involved in students’ by serving as role models and by assisting in identifying and making available community resources to meet the needs of all students.