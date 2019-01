Aleutians East Borough School District Regular Meeting: January 21, 2010 – Audio and Agenda Here

The Aleutians East Borough School Districts Regular Meeting for January 21, 2019

Download or Listen to the Meeting Here!

Meeting Highlights:

– Sand Point Principal and District Superintendent Resignation

– 2019-2020 Teacher Contracts

– School Lunch Discussion

– Science and Math Curriculum

– …AND MORE!

Agenda