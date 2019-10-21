Aleutians East Borough Special Election: November 5, 2019 – Includes Sample Ballot

NOTICE OF SPECIAL ELECTION

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2019

FOR THE PURPOSE OF RESOLVING RUNOFFS FOR

ALEUTIANS EAST BOROUGH ASSEMBLY SEAT B AND SCHOOL BOARD SEAT E

Polling places will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on November 5, 2019 and the precinct polling places will be located as follows:

Polling Places:

Sand Point Municipal Bldg.

King Cove Municipal Bldg.

Akutan Municipal Bldg.

If you plan to not be in your community on November 5, 2019, you may vote absentee in person with the Borough Clerk or with an Assistant Clerk below October 21 through November 4, 2019 until 12:00 noon. You may also request an application for an absentee ballot by phone, fax, e-mail, or by mailing a written request. The last day to request a ballot by mail is October 29, 2019. The last day to request by electronic transmission is November 4 no later than 12:00 noon and ballot must be returned to the Borough Clerk no later than 8:00 p.m. Election Day.

There are no polling places in Cold Bay, False Pass and Nelson Lagoon. Ballots are mailed to all registered voters in those communities. If you wish to have your ballot mailed elsewhere you need to fill out an absentee ballot request application.

SAND POINT AEB OFFICE……………………TINA ANDERSON

KING COVE CITY OFFICE…………………….KAILEE CALVER / KIM NEWMAN

AKUTAN CITY OFFICE…………………………AMANDA TCHERIPANOFF / SARAH BERESKIN

COLD BAY CITY OFFICE………………………ANGELA SIMPSON

FALSE PASS CITY OFFICE……………………CARLEEN HOBLET

NELSON LAGOON VILLAGE COUNCIL……..NANETTE JOHNSON

If you have any questions, please call the Borough Clerk at 383-2699 or outside Sand Point 1-888-383-2699.

Borough Clerk, P.O. Box 349, Sand Point, AK 99661

E-mail: tanderson@aeboro.org E-fax: 1-888-737-3524