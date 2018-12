Aleutians East Borough Winter Fisheries Teleconference – December 28, 2018 – 10AM

Tune in to 830 AM KSDP for the annual Fisheries Teleconference: December 28, 2018

Our annual AEB Winter Fisheries teleconference is tomorrow at 10am. Some federal participants won’t be on the line due to the US Govt shutdown, but we should have the needed information to share with our fishermen.