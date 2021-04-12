“An Alaskan Moment” for April 12th, 2021

From Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point.

This week in Alaska History:

April 12, 1794 – Captain George Vancouver and his ships entered Cook Inlet and discovered it was not a river.

April 13, 1913 – The Princess Sophia struck Sentinel Island Reef and was damaged. Five years later she was wrecked on close by Vanderbilt Reef with the loss of all 343 people (the number varies) on board.

April 14, 1938 – The Hydaburg Cooperative Association ratifies Alaska’s first Indian Reorganization Act constitution.

April 15, 1929 – Anscel Eckmann arrived at Juneau in a Lockheed Vega plane, the first non-stop flight from Seattle to Alaska.

April 16, 1959 – The first Alaska State Legislature adjourned after being in session since January 26.

April 17, 1869 – The Army established Fort Kenay at the old Russian town of Fort St. Nicholas, today known as Kenai.

April 18, 1913 – John F. A. Strong, owner of the Alaska Daily Empire, a Juneau newspaper, was appointed Governor of Alaska.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Now for your poem.

Today’s poem is found in the book “A Good Crew: An Alaskan Men’s Anthology”, edited by Roland Wilbert and Larry Laraby. Published by Fireweed Press in Fairbanks, 1986.

“STEPS” by J.J. Carroll

