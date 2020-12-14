“An Alaskan Moment” for December 14th, 2020

This week in Alaska History:



December 14, 1940 – The Valdez Federal Building, which housed the U. S. District Court and Marshal’s office, burned.

December 15, 1950 – Frank A. Boyle, the Territorial Auditor, died at Juneau. The Assistant Auditor, Neil Moore, replaced him.

December 16, 1871 – George A. Edes was appointed Collector of Customs for Alaska with headquarters at Sitka.

December 17, 1959 – A PBY plane operated by the Stanford Research Institute, disappeared near Ketchikan. The wreck was later found an Gravina Island.

December 18, 1971 – Thirty years ago Congress enacted the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act conveying over 40 million acres to Alaska Native-owned corporations and settling aboriginal land claims.

December 19, 1962 – There was a $300,000 fire at the Cape Lisburne Air Force Station.

December 20, 1905 – The SS Portland stranded on Spire Island Reef near Ketchikan, suffered $20,000 damage.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Jerah Chadwick was Alaska’s eleventh Poet Laureate, serving from October 2004 until September 2006. In 1982, he moved from Washington State to Unalaska and lived for two years in an abandoned World War II Quonset hut four miles away from Morris Cove. There, Chadwick wrote poetry inspired by his surroundings and raised goats. He eventually took a job directing the University of Alaska, Fairbanks’ Aleutian and Pribilof Center in Dutch Harbor. In addition to his university work, he helped establish the Museum of the Aleutians and assisted in a culture camp named ‘Camp Qungaayux’. It is an organization dedicated to preserving the Unangax cultural heritage.

The following poem is from the book “Story Hunger”, published in 1999 by Salmon Press, Ireland

“After the Aleut”

by Jerah Chadwick

Say a woman once stepped

from volcano steam, or a man

from the sea, desiring

to live among us.

Or that the storms once settled

leave drift logs and whale

for kin to apportion – even

volatile forces nurturing,

who would claim they are not related?

Tanaang Awaa, Aleut storytellers

began: This is a creation

of my country. Each tale

a twining of familiar

and strange, and at each telling

the lit faces, the lamps

drinking from their own

darkness, the everyday

and ancient rewoven.

Listen, even now wind

tries the door. Cold presses

its face to the glass, only the window’s

delicate lacing of breath between us.

Say the wind envies and would remain,

that cold too steals

around our stove for this reason. Wood enough

for the night and more

beached and curing in the blasts. Imagine

the cabinet’s rattling, this pulsing

of the floor as dancing.