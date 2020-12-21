“An Alaskan Moment” for December 21st, 2020

December 21st, 2020

"An Alaskan Moment"

This week in Alaska History:



December 21, 1906 – The first message was sent via submarine cable between Juneau and Wrangell.

December 22, 1919 – The trading store of the Sons of Norway at Petersburg was destroyed by fire.

December 23, 1946 – The Auke Bay post office near Juneau opened for business.

December 24, 1906 – Ketchikan received telegraphic service by submarine cable.

December 25, 1929 – The U.S. Army Signal Corps radio station at Nome was destroyed by fire.

December 26, 1946 – Dr. Raymond Banister and Harold Roth disappeared after flying from Seward.

December 27, 1911 – The American halibut fishing steamer Grant, a former Revenue Cutter, was wrecked on Banks Island in British Columbia.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Now for your poem.

John Straley was Alaska’s twelfth Poet Laureate, serving from October 2006 until September 2008.

“EVERY SINGLE DAY”

by JOHN STRALEY

(After Raymond Carver’s Hummingbird)

Suppose I said the word “springtime”

and I wrote the words “king salmon”

on a piece of paper

and mailed it to you.

When you opened it

would you remember that afternoon we spent

together in the yellow boat

when the early whales were feeding

and we caught our first fish of the year?

Or would you remember that time off Cape Flattery

when you were a little girl:

your father smoking, telling stories as he ran the boat,

then the tug and zing of that very first fish

spooling off into the gray-green world;

you laughing and brushing back your hair

before setting the hook?

I know I am hard to understand sometimes

particularly when you are standing

at the post office with only a piece of paper

saying “king salmon” on it

but just think of it as a promissory note

and that electric tug, that thrill

pulling your mind into deep water

is how I feel about you every,

single day.