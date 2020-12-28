“An Alaskan Moment” for December 28th, 2020

Today is Monday, December 28th, 2020

Welcome to

“An Alaskan Moment”

from Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point

apradio.org

This week in Alaska History:



December 28, 1934 – A Juneau lodge of the Sons of Norway was initiated at the Odd Fellows Hall.

December 29, 1906 – The Elliott Creek post office was established. It was discontinued at the end of the year 1910.

December 30, 1938 – E. W. Griffen, Secretary of Alaska, died suddenly at Juneau.

December 31, 1917 – All saloons and liquor stores in Alaska were to close at midnight under a new law approved by a majority of Alaska voters.

January 1, 1918 – An Alaskan law that forbid employees from working more than 8 hours a day went into effect. This law, which has been called “the most radical piece of hours regulation in the history of the United States,” was struck down as unconstitutional by Judge Charles Bunnell on February 27th.

January 2, 1917 – Fire wiped out much of the business district of Valdez.

January 3, 1959 – President Dwight D. Eisenhower proclaimed Alaska the 49th state of the Union.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Now for your poem.

