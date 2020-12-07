“An Alaskan Moment” for December 7th, 2020

Download or Stream “An Alaskan Moment” for the week of December 7th, 2020.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-12-07-analaskanmoment.mp3

Today is Monday, December 7th, 2020

Welcome to

“An Alaskan Moment”

from Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point

apradio.org

This week in Alaska History:



December 7, 1960 – The Arctic National Wildlife Range was created by the Secretary of the Interior.

December 8, 1900 – The steamer City of Topeka went aground on Sullivan Island in Lynn Canal but was salvaged.

December 8, 1741 – Vitus Bering, homeward bound after his discovery of Alaska, died on Bering Island.

December 8, 1960 – The Lazy Mountain Children’s Home near Palmer was destroyed by fire.

December 9, 1937 – Benjamin B. Mozee was issued a commission as U. S. Marshal for the Second Judicial Division, at Nome.

December 10, 1910 – The steamer Olympia was wrecked on Bligh Island in Prince William Sound, a total loss.

December 11, 1938 – The M/V Patterson ran ashore 8 miles west of Cape Fairweather, a total loss.

December 12, 1957 – The Coast Guard Cutter Storis arrived at Juneau after traversing the Northwest Passage around North America.

December 13, 1883 – The Custom House at Sitka, a log building built by the Russians, was gutted by fire.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

——–

Anne Hanley was Alaska’s tenth Writer Laureate, serving from 2002 until 2004. Hanley was the first playwright – so far – to be so honored. Her plays have been produced in Alaska, California, Massachusetts and Kentucky. From 2012 to 2017, Hanley produced her play, The Winter Bear, in 42 cities, towns and villages all over Alaska.