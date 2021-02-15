“An Alaskan Moment” for February 15th, 2021

This week in Alaska History:



February 15, 1860 – Scott Cordelle Bone was born in Shelby County, Indiana. In 1921 he became the 10th American governor of Alaska.

February 16, 1851 – Lieutenant J. J. Barnard of the British Navy was killed at Nulato while on a search for the lost Arctic explorer, Sir John Franklin.

February 17, 1914 – Seven members of the Alaska Territorial Senate were hanged in effigy at Cordova as a protest against their votes on a railroad measure.

February 18, 1884 – Peter French was appointed U.S. Collector of Customs for Alaska with headquarters at Sitka.

February 19, 1902 – The name of the Fort Wrangel post office was changed to Wrangell.

February 20, 1899 – The White Pass & Yukon Route’s first passenger train reached White Pass in Canada.

February 21, 1924 – The first official air mail flight in Alaska was made by Carl Ben Eielson who flew from Fairbanks to McGrath.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Today’s poem is found in the book “A Good Crew: An Alaskan Men’s Anthology”, edited by Roland Wilbert and Larry Laraby. Published by Fireweed Press, Fairbanks, 1986.

“On the Death of My Father”

by Dan O’Neill