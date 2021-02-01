“An Alaskan Moment” for February 1st, 2021

This week in Alaska History:



February 1, 1905 – Congress transferred the National Forests to the Secretary of Agriculture and provided that pulp wood or wood pulp manufactured from Alaska timber could be exported.

February 2, 1931 – The flag was raised for the first time over the new Capitol building at Juneau. Governor George Parks raised the flag.

February 3, 1961 – Juneau’s first commercial jet landed.

February 4, 1941 – The Alaska Defense Command was established with General Simon Buckner as its commanding officer.

February 5, 1956 – The delegates to the Constitutional Convention at Fairbanks adopted a constitution for an as yet unauthorized State of Alaska.

February 6, 1887 – Ernest Gruening, territorial governor and one of Alaska’s first two senators, was born in New York City.

February 7, 1893 – Fire destroyed 24 homes at Metlakatla, founded six years earlier by Tsimshean Indians who had migrated from Canada.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Today’s poem is found in the book “A Good Crew: An Alaskan Men’s Anthology”, edited by Roland Wilbert and Larry Laraby. Published by Fireweed Press, Fairbanks, 1986.

“Three Months Later”

by R. A. Swanson