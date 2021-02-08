“An Alaskan Moment” for February 8th, 2021

Download or Stream “An Alaskan Moment” for the week of February 8th, 2021.

A “moment” is a measure of time… 90 seconds.

“An Alaskan Moment” lasts a little longer.

Sometimes twice as much.

Every Monday morning.

From Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point.

This week in Alaska History:



February 8, 1939 – The Goldstein Building in Juneau, which formerly housed Alaska’s executive offices and served as its capitol, was gutted by fire but its concrete walls stood and were reused.

February 9, 1973 – The U.S. District Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., in a victory for environmental groups, ruled that the right-of-way configuration requested for the Trans-Alaska Pipeline could not be issued under the Mineral Leasing Act. Congress later that year amended the law to allow construction.

February 10, 1899 – The Wilson & Sylvester sawmill at Wrangell received machinery that would make it the largest sawmill in Alaska.

February 11, 1945 – Charles D. Brower, known as the “King of the Arctic,” died at Barrow at age 82.

February 12, 1932 – The roundhouse and shops at the White Pass Railroad at Skagway were destroyed by fire.

February 13, 1947 – The SS North Sea of the Northland Transportation Co. ran upon a rock in Milbank Sound, B.C. The people were saved, but the ship remained on the rock.

February 14, 1931 – The Federal and Territorial Building, now the State Capitol at Juneau, was formally dedicated.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Now for your poem.

Today’s poem is found in the book “Hunger & Dreams: The Alaskan Women’s Anthology”, edited by Patricia Monaghan. Published by Fireweed Press, Fairbanks, 1983.

“Neighbor”

by Shelia Nickerson