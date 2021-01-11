“An Alaskan Moment” for January 11th, 2021

This week in Alaska History:



January 11, 1937 – Nell Scott of Seldovia became the first woman in Alaska’s legislature.

January 12, 1878 – Charles E. Bunnell was born in Pennsylvania. On this date in 1915 he took office as U.S. District Judge in Fairbanks and later became the first president of what is now the University of Alaska.

January 13, 1946 – The Anchorage Daily News was established with Norman Brown as editor and publisher.

January 14, 1869 – Commander Richard W. Meade, in command of the USS Saginaw, burned a number of Kake villages.

January 15, 1959 – The Chugach Electric Association announced plans to build a nuclear reactor on Knik Arm near Anchorage. It was never built.

January 16, 1874 – Robert Service was born in Preston, England. In the first decade of the 20th century he lived in Dawson, Yukon Territory and inked many popular poems telling of the wonder, beauty, and harshness of the Far North.

January 17, 1901 – The post office of Coppermount, site of Alaska’s second copper smelter, was established.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

—

Now for your poem.

Nora Marks Dauenhauer was Alaska’s fourteenth Poet Laureate, serving from October, 2012 until September 2014.

“Salmon Egg Puller”

by Nora Marks Dauenhauer