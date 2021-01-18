“An Alaskan Moment” for January 18th, 2021

A "moment" is a measure of time… 90 seconds.

“An Alaskan Moment” lasts a little longer.

Sometimes twice as much.

Every Monday morning.

This week in Alaska History:



January 18, 1909 – Robert Stroud, who became known as “The Birdman of Alcatraz,” began his crime career by killing a man at Juneau.

January 19, 1900 – The Military Department of Alaska was established by the Secretary of War.

January 20, 1969 – The Cape Newenham National Wildlife Refuge was created.

January 21, 1911 – Mount Wrangell erupted and an earthquake shook central Alaska.

January 22, 1959 – The IRS reversed an earlier ruling and allowed Alaska’s federal employees’ cost of living allowance to be declared non – taxable.

January 23, 1969 – The U.S. Senate confirmed Alaska’s Walter J. Hickel as the Secretary of the Interior by a vote of 73 to 16.

January 24, 1963 – The M/V Malaspina, the first of the Alaska Marine Highway system’s ferries, arrived in Juneau on its maiden voyage.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Now for your poem.

Ernestine Hayes was Alaska’s fifteenth Writer Laureate, serving from October, 2016 until September, 2018.

Here is Ernestine Hayes reading from her book “?The Tao of Raven: An Alaska Native Memoir” during the Island Instituteâ€™s “Wild Language Festival” at the Sheldon Jackson Museum in Sitka on November 18th, 2017.

“The Tao of Raven” was published May, 2017 by University of Washington Press.

Audio courtesy of public radio station KCAW in Sitka.

https://www.kcaw.org/2017/11/18/listen-state-writer-laureate-ernestine-hayes-reading-tao-raven/

This has been

An Alaskan Moment

from Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point

