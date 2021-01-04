“An Alaskan Moment” for January 4th, 2021

“An Alaskan Moment”

from Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point

This week in Alaska History:



January 4, 1945 – Anthony J. Dimond, former territorial legislator and Delegate in Congress from Alaska, became the U.S. District Judge at Anchorage.

January 5, 1985 – The federal government transferred the ownership of the Alaska Railroad to the State of Alaska.

January 6, 1874 – The Unalashka post office was established, then discontinued nine months later. It was reestablish as Ounalaska in 1892 and the name changed to Unalaska in 1898.

January 7, 1905 – The Alaska Road Commission was established by Act of Congress and placed under the Army. The ARC was responsible for much of the pre – Statehood road building in Alaska.

January 8, 1908 – The codfishing schooner John F. Miller was wrecked in the Shumagin Islands with the loss of 10 of the 37 men aboard.

January 9, 1797 – Baron Ferdinand Von Wrangell was born. He was the sixth Russian governor of Alaska serving from 1830 to 1835.

January 10, 1882 – The name of the first post office on Gastineau Channel (and today’s state capital) was changed from Harrisburgh to Juneau.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Now for your poem.

Peggy Shumaker was Alaska’s fourteenth Poet Laureate, serving from October, 2010 until September 2012.

Peggy Shumaker reads “Sand Rubies” from her book, “Just Breathe Normally” (University Press, 2007) at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles (Feb. 2008). Courtesy of poetry.la