"An Alaskan Moment" for March 1st, 2021

This week in Alaska History:



March 1, 1879 – HMS Osprey arrived at Sitka from Victoria, B.C., in response to a call for help inspired by fear of an Indian uprising. The ship remained at Sitka until the arrival of the USS Alaska on April 3.

March 2, 1903 – Congress appropriated $485,000 for a submarine telegraph cable from Seattle to Sitka and Juneau.

March 3, 1913 – The first Alaska Territorial Legislature convened in the Elks Lodge building at Juneau. Twenty – three members met that day. One elected member, from the Fairbanks district, failed to appear during the session.

March 4, 1915 – President Woodrow Wilson signed the Alaska School Lands bill turning over to the Territory sections 16 and 36 of all surveyed townships.

March 5, 1959 – The “Detroit ’59ers,” more than fifty families from Michigan motored out

of Detroit toward Alaska with the intent to homestead on the Kenai Peninsula.

March 6, 1973 – Voters went to the polls to choose between Emil Notti and Don Young to replace U.S. Representative Nick Begich, who had been killed in a plane accident.

March 7, 1988 – Vern Tejas of Anchorage completed the first solo ascent of Mt. McKinley.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Today’s poem is found in the book “A Good Crew: An Alaskan Men’s Anthology”, edited by Roland Wilbert and Larry Laraby. Published by Fireweed Press in Fairbanks, 1986.

“Blue Lake”

by Warren Woessner

