"An Alaskan Moment" for March 22nd, 2021

From Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point.

This week in Alaska History:

March 22, 1952 – Fire that started about 10:30 pm on the 21st destroyed much of downtown Wrangell.

March 23, 1933 – Governor George A. Parks signed into law the bill repealing the Alaska Bone Dry law.

March 24, 1989 – The Exxon Valdez ran aground on Bligh Reef, ultimately spilling 260,000 barrels of North Slope oil.

March 25, 1927 – E. Coke Hill took office as U.S District Judge for the Third Judicial Division, headquartered at Valdez.

March 26, 1958 – The “White Alice” communication system began operation.

March 27, 1964 – At 5:36 pm the Good Friday earthquake, which registered more than 8 on the Richter scale, rocked southcentral Alaska. The quake released approximately twice the energy of the 1906 San Francisco quake. It killed 115 people in Alaska and more than a dozen others in California and Oregon.

March 28, 1898 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture established an experimental station at Kodiak.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Today’s poem is found in the book “Hunger & Dreams: The Alaskan Women’s Anthology”, edited by Patricia Monaghan. Published by Fireweed Press in Fairbanks, 1983.

“Annie”

by Linda Green

