“An Alaskan Moment” for March 29th, 2021

This week in Alaska History:

March 29, 1867 – Russian Minister to the U.S. Edouard de Stoeckl appeared at U.S. Secretary of State William H. Seward’s home to inform him that the Czar had wired approval of a treaty for the American purchase of Alaska.

March 30, 1916 – Delegate James Wickersham introduced in Congress the first bill providing for statehood for Alaska.

March 31, 1915 – A bill placing a $10 bounty on wolves was signed into law by Governor John Strong.

April 1, 1869 – The first public school in Alaska under the American flag was opened in a log building at Sitka. The teacher, Miss Addie Messer, was paid $50 a month.

April 2, 1935 – Juneau-Fairbanks air service was inaugurated by Pacific-Alaska Airways.

April 3, 1898 – A snowslide at Sheep Camp on the Chilkoot Trail killed 43 men.

April 4, 1911 – A large business block in Iditarod was destroyed by fire.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

