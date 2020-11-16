“An Alaskan Moment” for November 16th, 2020

Download or Stream “An Alaskan Moment” for the week of November 16th, 2020.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-11-16-analaskanmoment.mp3

Today is Monday, November 16th, 2020

Welcome to

“An Alaskan Moment”

from Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point

apradio.org

This week in Alaska History:



November 16, 1973 – Congress passed the Trans-Alaska Pipeline Authorization Act, which cleared the way for construction of an oil pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez.

November 17, 1916 – A 40-man detachment from the U.S. Infantry arrived to take station at Anchorage.

November 18, 1959 – The first pulp was produced by the Alaska Lumber & Pulp Company at Sitka.

November 19, 1942 – Driving of the Portage-Whittier tunnel was started. It was holed through a year later.

November 20, 1909 – Igloo No. 4, Pioneers of Alaska, held its organizational meeting at Fairbanks.

November 21, 1900 – The Uyak post office was established.

November 22, 1942 – The Alcan Highway, as it was first named, was dedicated near Lake Kluane.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

——–

Now for your poem.

Joanne Townsend was Alaska’s seventh Poet Laurate, serving officially from 1988-1992 and unofficially at the request of the Alaska State Council for two more years until the appointment of Tom Sexton.

“Looking Back I Remember”

By Joanne Townsend

How afraid I was, our first year here,

to walk on the frozen lake. I watched

the fishholes being cut, the snowmachines

whiz across, but couldn’t trust.

“It’s solid lady, down to ten, twelve feet,”

the oldtimer said. Easter Sunday we

drove to Portage. Families hiked

along the ice to the glacier, pilgrims,

blue sparks against that cold sun. I dreamed

forsythia, places where daffodils pushed

through warm loam. The pussy willows

brought false hope. It snowed in May.

Before the mirror | examined white

sprouts in my hair and pulled them,

root by stubborn root.