"An Alaskan Moment" for November 30th, 2020

Download or Stream “An Alaskan Moment” for the week of November 30th, 2020.

Today is Monday, November 30th, 2020

This week in Alaska History:



November 30, 1895 – Peter Trimble Rowe was consecrated as the Episcopal Bishop of Alaska.

December 1, 1894 – The Yukon Order of Pioneers was organized at Fortymile on the Yukon River.

December 2, 1980 – Congress passed the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, converting massive tracts across Alaska into National Parks, Wildlife Refuges, and other protective designations.

December 3, 1906 – Frank H. Waskey was seated as the first Delegate in Congress from Alaska.

December 4, 1932 – The public school building at Fairbanks was destroyed by fire.

December 5, 1905 – Roald Amundsen, the Arctic explorer, reached Eagle on the Yukon River after traveling overland from Herschel Island.

December 6, 1907 – Fire started in the Model Cafe at Fairbanks, burned it, a drug store, and a men’s clothing store.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

Richard Nelson was Alaska’s ninth State Writer Laureate, from 1999-2001.

Nelson was an accomplished anthropologist, author & radio host. With his book “Make Prayers to the Raven: A Koyukon View of the Northern Forest”, Nelson moved from anthropological studies to a more literary style. The book was published in 1983 and became the basis for a five-part public television series on PBS, for which Nelson served as writer and associate producer.

In 2003, Nelson began to host a radio show titles “Encounters”, a nature program that aired across the nation produced with public radio station KCAW-FM in Sitka. The following recording comes from an episode titled “Wind”.

