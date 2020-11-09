“An Alaskan Moment” for November 9th, 2020
Today is Monday, November 9th, 2020
This week in Alaska History:
November 9, 1929 – Carl Ben Eielsen and Earl Borland were killed when their plane was wrecked in Siberia.
November 10, 1897 – The Skagway post office was established.
November 11, 1863 – Hudson Stuck, who became an Episcopal priest and the author of several books on Alaska, was born in England.
November 12, 1910 – The steamer Portland, known as the “Gold Ship” was wrecked at Katalla, a total loss.
November 13, 1913 – The bark A. J. Fuller, loaded with Alaska canned salmon, was rammed by a steamer at Seattle and sunk.
November 14, 1938 – The Copper River and Northwestern Railroad, with track from Cordova to Kennecott, discontinued operation.
November 15, 1907 – The business section of Cleary near Fairbanks was destroyed by fire.
This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka
Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society
Now for your poem.
Richard Dauenhauer was Alaska’s sixth Poet Laurate, from 1981 to 1988. He worked as a program director at the Sealaska Heritage Foundation from 1983 to 1997, and with his wife edited the foundation’s highly regarded Classics of Tlingit Oral Literature series. He also became a professor at the University of Alaska Southeast until retiring in 2011
This piece is from “Frames of reference : poems”
Published by Black Current Press, Haines, Alaska, 1987
“Between the Openings – (Excursion Inlet Packing, July 1986)”
by Richard Dauenhauer
XIP: humongous
seiners from Hoonah
tie up at the float, unload
extended family–
old folks, young folks,
teenage boys and girls.
For a moment
I am here in 1940.
Against the sunlight
on a summer day
I see my wife,
my in-laws,
Grampa Willie,
his parents,
Aunty Anny still alive.
I smile, returning
to back deck dishes
on a slow day at the dock.
Some families
are still doing it,
some children still
growing up that way.
Three cheers
for the Hoonah fleet!