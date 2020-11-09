“An Alaskan Moment” for November 9th, 2020

Download or Stream “An Alaskan Moment” for the week of November 9th, 2020.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-11-09-analaskanmoment.mp3

Today is Monday, November 9th, 2020

Welcome to

“An Alaskan Moment”

from Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point

apradio.org

This week in Alaska History:



November 9, 1929 – Carl Ben Eielsen and Earl Borland were killed when their plane was wrecked in Siberia.

November 10, 1897 – The Skagway post office was established.

November 11, 1863 – Hudson Stuck, who became an Episcopal priest and the author of several books on Alaska, was born in England.

November 12, 1910 – The steamer Portland, known as the “Gold Ship” was wrecked at Katalla, a total loss.

November 13, 1913 – The bark A. J. Fuller, loaded with Alaska canned salmon, was rammed by a steamer at Seattle and sunk.

November 14, 1938 – The Copper River and Northwestern Railroad, with track from Cordova to Kennecott, discontinued operation.

November 15, 1907 – The business section of Cleary near Fairbanks was destroyed by fire.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

——–

Now for your poem.

Richard Dauenhauer was Alaska’s sixth Poet Laurate, from 1981 to 1988. He worked as a program director at the Sealaska Heritage Foundation from 1983 to 1997, and with his wife edited the foundation’s highly regarded Classics of Tlingit Oral Literature series. He also became a professor at the University of Alaska Southeast until retiring in 2011

This piece is from “Frames of reference : poems”

Published by Black Current Press, Haines, Alaska, 1987

“Between the Openings – (Excursion Inlet Packing, July 1986)”

by Richard Dauenhauer

XIP: humongous

seiners from Hoonah

tie up at the float, unload

extended family–

old folks, young folks,

teenage boys and girls.

For a moment

I am here in 1940.

Against the sunlight

on a summer day

I see my wife,

my in-laws,

Grampa Willie,

his parents,

Aunty Anny still alive.

I smile, returning

to back deck dishes

on a slow day at the dock.

Some families

are still doing it,

some children still

growing up that way.

Three cheers

for the Hoonah fleet!