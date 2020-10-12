“An Alaskan Moment” for October 12th, 2020

Download or Stream the second episode of “An Alaskan Moment” for the week of October 12th, 2020.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-10-12-analaskanmoment.mp3



Welcome to

An Alaskan Moment

from Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point

apradio.org

This week in Alaska History:

October 12, 1930 – Pilot Ralph Wien and two Catholic priests were killed in a plane crash at Kotzebue.

October 13, 1960 – Alaska Methodist University was dedicated at Anchorage. It is now Alaska Pacific University.

October 14, 1865 – Sydney Laurence, who gained fame as an Alaska artist, was born in Brooklyn, New York.

October 15, 1957 – The U.S. Forest Service awarded the Alaska Lumber & Pulp Company at Sitka a contract for five and a quarter billion board feet of timber.

October 16, 1929 – The Presbyterian Church at Wrangell, the oldest one in Alaska, was destroyed by fire.

October 17, 1873 – Thomas Riggs, who became the 9th governor of Alaska, was born in Maryland.

October 18, 1867 – In a formal transfer ceremony, Russians at Sitka lowered their flag for the last time and newly arrived American troops raised the Stars and Stripes over the United States’ recent acquisition.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

***

Now for your poem.

Oliver Everette was Alaska’s second Poet Laureate. He served from 1965 to 1967. This piece comes from “God Has Been Northward Always: Alaska Poems”, published by Bradley Printing & Lithograph Co., Seattle, Washington, 1965. He was also a Lutheran pastor and professor of English at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks.

“Journey To Light #4”

by Oliver Page Everette

God has oceans of light

In all colors.

The great tides gather,

Flowing high and low

Out of ever-shifting fountains.

Light is.

It has no need to travel

Though the speed of a ray

May sometime be measured

By a wiseman’s gadgets!

The arteries of God

Are throbbing and pulsing.