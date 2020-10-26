“An Alaskan Moment” for October 26th, 2020

Download or Stream “An Alaskan Moment” for the week of October 26th, 2020.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-10-26-analaskanmoment.mp3

Today is Monday, October 26th, 2020

Welcome to

“An Alaskan Moment”

from Aleutian Peninsula Broadcasting in Sand Point

apradio.org

This week in Alaska History:



October 26, 1909 – Alfred P. Swineford, the second governor of the District of Alaska (1885-1889) died at Juneau.

October 27, 1778 – Captain James Cook, the British explorer, left Unalaska for Hawaii where he was killed the following year.

October 28, 1936 – The Matanuska Valley Cooperative Association was organized at Palmer.

October 29, 1904 – The Knik post office was established at the head of Knik Arm of Cook Inlet.

October 30, 1938 – The cornerstone was laid at the Shrine of St. Terese on Shrine Island, near Juneau.

October 31, 1935 – Ferry service between Juneau and Douglas, which had commenced in the 1880, was discontinued upon completion of a bridge.

November 1, 1947 – A retail sales tax took effect at Sitka; it was the first in Alaska.

This week in Alaska History compiled by Robert N. DeArmond of Sitka

Courtesy of the Alaska Historical Society

——–

Now for your poem.

Ruben Gaines was Alaska’s fourth Poet Laureate from 1973 to 1978. He came to Alaska around 1946 to work in radio broadcasting in Fairbanks, and moved to Anchorage in 1950. He is best known for his daily five-minute radio program, Conversations Unlimited in which he presented readings of his stories about life in Alaska. He published several books of poetry, including On Distance and Recall, and A Chugach Album and On Youth. Ruben Gaines died in Anchorage in 1994.

The following recording of “Spenard Road” by Ruben Gaines comes from UAA’s Consortium Library, Archives & Special Collections department.