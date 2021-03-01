Aquatic Farmsite Lease: Trident Seafoods, Lefthand Bay, Sand Point, Alaska

Subject to AS 38.05.083, the Southcentral Regional Land Office (SCRO) has made a Preliminary Decision to offer a 10-year lease to Shannon Carroll dba Trident Seafoods Corporation for a 101.92-acre, more or less, site for the operation of an aquatic farmsite for the purpose of cultivating bull kelp, sugar kelp, and ribbon kelp. The location of the project area is further described as being within the S1/2 of Section 2 and SE1/4 of Section 3, Township 54 South, Range 75 West, Seward Meridian, within Lefthand Bay, approximately 14 nautical miles northwest of the city of Sand Point, Alaska.

The public is invited to review and comment on this Decision. A copy of the Decision can be found at https://aws.state.ak.us/OnlinePublicNotices/default.aspx or is available in hardcopy upon request. Questions concerning how to comment should be directed to Brent Reynolds at (907) 269-8567, by e-mail at brent.reynolds@alaska.gov or by fax to (907) 269-8913. All comments must be received in writing at the above listed mailing address or e-mail on or before 5:00 PM on April 1, 2021.