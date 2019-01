Basketball Begins Tonight! King Cove Vs. Unalaska

Both games will be broadcast live on KSDP & archived at apradio.org.

Two games tonight, Thursday, January 3rd, 2019.

King Cove Rookies Vs. Unalaska Raiders in King Cove, Alaska – 6PM

King Cove T-Jacks Vs. Unalaska Raiders in Unalaska, Alaska – 7PM