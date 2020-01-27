BASKETBALL: Eagles’ Mainland Road Trip Schedule!

Sand Point is on the road! Here are tonight’s games.

– January 27th: Sand Point Lady Eagles @ Lumen Christi @ 5:30PM

– January 27th: Sand Point Eagles @ Lumen Christi @ 7PM

Future Games courtesy of AEBSD:

– January 28th: Sand Point Lady Eagles @ Kenai Central JV

– January 28th: Sand Point Eagles @ Kenai Central JV

– January 29th: Sand Point Lady Eagles @ Birchwood

– January 29th: Sand Point Eagles @ Birchwood

– January 30th-Feb 1st: Seward Invitational Tournament

– February 3rd: King Cove Rookies @ Wasilla JV

– February 3rd: King Cove T-Jacks @ Birchwood

– February 4th: King Cove Rookies @ West Anchorage

– February 4th: King Cove T-Jacks @ Lumen Christi

– February 5th: King Cove Rookies @ Kenai Central

– February 5th: King Cove T-Jacks @ Kenai Central JV

– February 6th-8th: Homer Winter Classic

– February 14th-15th: Sand Point Eagles @ King Cove T-Jacks

King Cove Rookies @ Sand Point Lady Eagles

– February 21st-22nd: Sand Point Lady Eagles @ Newhalen

– February 21st-22nd: Newhalen @ Sand Point Eagles

– February 21st-22nd: Port Alsworth @ King Cove T-Jacks

King Cove Rookies @ Port Alsworth

– February 28th-29th: Unalaska @ King Cove Rookies

King Cove T-Jacks @ Unalaska

– March 13th-14th: Regional Conference Tournaments

Boys in Togiak

Girls in Sand Point

– March 18th-21st- 1A State Basketball Championships