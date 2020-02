Basketball Game Schedule: February 28 and 29, 2020

King Cove and Unalaska will go toe to toe in one of the final series of games before regionals begins. Due to conflicting times, we will air one girl’s game and one boy’s game. Here are the times!

Friday, February 28 – King Cove Rookies v Unalaska Lady Raiders – 7pm

Saturday, February 29 – King Cove T-Jacs v Unalaska Raiders – 10am

Tune in live for these exciting match ups!