Basketball MP3: King Cove Rookies (60) Vs. Kotzebue Huskies (39) – February 7, 2020

Live from the 2020 Homer Winter Carnival basketball tournament!

The Lady Huskies kept it tight for the first 3 quarters, but King Cove dropped it into gear during the 4th quarter to run away with the win, all but solidifying the 1st place trophy at the Homer Winter Carnival Tournament!

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (60) Vs. Kotzebue Huskies (39)

Today’s game was brought to you by: Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.