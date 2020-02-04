Basketball MP3: King Cove Rookies (72) vs Lumen Christi Archangels (10) – February 4, 2020

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (72) vs Lumen Christi Archangels (10) on Road Trip 2020 at Lumen Christi High School!

The Rookies easily handle the Lumen Christi Archangels winning the game by a large margin. They will continue on to play in Kenai tomorrow.

Download the game here (MP3, 15MB):

Today’s Game Was Brought To You By: Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.