Basketball MP3: King Cove Rookies (82) vs Kenai Kardinals (32) – February 5, 2020

Download the game here (MP3, 10MB):

http://apradio.org/mp3/2020-02-05-kcv-ken-g.mp3

Today’s game was brought to you by: Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.