Basketball MP3: King Cove Rookies (82) vs Kenai Kardinal’s Varsity (42) – February 1, 2020

The King Cove Rookies show the 3A Kenai Kardnals what the Aleutians East is made of in this Saturday afternoon contest on the Kenai Peninsula. The Rookies jump to an early lead and never looked back, making easy work of this much larger school. The Rookies are looking fit to take back to back 1A Titles this year!

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (82) vs Kenai Kardinal’s Varsity (42) on Road Trip 2020 at Kenai Central High!

Download the game here (MP3, 10MB):

