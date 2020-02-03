Basketball MP3: King Cove Rookies (52) vs Wasilla Warrior’s JV (47) – February 3, 2020

The Rookies go toe to toe with the 4A Wasilla Warrior’s JV squad. The game went back and forth with both teams leading for the first 3 quarters. Elana Mack kept it tied going into the 4th quarter with an amazing half-court buzzer-beater to end the 3rd. Both teams had to battle fouls the whole time, but the Rookies hold on in a real nail-biter as King Cove relies on their experience and skill to take home the win on a much larger school! Great job Rookies!

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (52) vs Wasilla Warrior’s JV (47) on Road Trip 2020 at Wasilla High School!

Today’s Game Was Brought To You By: Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.