Basketball MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (26) Vs. West High School JV Eagles (77)

The T-Jacks battled fouls and injuries during this match-up against the 4A Eagles of West High. The Eagles boasted a tall and large squad that gave King Cove their greatest challenge to date!

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (26) Vs. West High School JV Eagles (77)

