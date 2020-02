Basketball MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (37) Vs. Homer Mariners (67) – Homer Winter Carnival – February 8th, 2020

Live from the 2020 Homer Winter Carnival basketball tournament!

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (37) Vs. Homer Mariners (67)

Download the game here (MP3, 16MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-02-08-kcv-hom-b.mp3

Today’s game was brought to you by: Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.