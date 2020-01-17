Basketball MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (44) Vs. New Stuyahok Eagles (49) – January 17, 2020

King Cove fought hard and led for most of the way during this showdown against the hometown squad. The New Stu Eagles came back strong in the second half and ended up holding on for the victory.

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (44) New Stuyahok Eagles (49)

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): Listen to or Download the Game Here!

Game coverage courtesy of Eric Hansen in New Stuyahok. Great job and many thanks Eric!