Basketball MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (51) vs Lumen Christi Archangels (66) – February 4, 2020

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (51) vs Lumen Christi Archangels (66) on Road Trip 2020 at Lumen Christi High School!

Download the game here (MP3, 15MB):

Download or Listen to the Game Here!

Today’s game was brought to you by: Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.