Basketball MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (59) vs Kenai Kardinals JV (55) – February 5, 2020

The boys pull off a close win against the Kenai Kardinal JV squad. King Cove hustled hard on defense and kept themselves in it to win it until the end. The boys head down to Homer for the Homer Winter Classic Thursday!

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (59) vs Kenai Kardinals JV (55) on Road Trip 2020 at Kenai Central High!

Download the game here (MP3, 10MB):

Download or Listen to the Game Here!