Basketball MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (63) Vs. West High School JV Eagles (61) – February 13, 2020

With a chip on their shoulder and a bone to pick, the T-Jacks came back to West High School after a long and arduous Road-Trip, and brought their growth with them! After trading the lead for a while, the T-Jacks got in front during the 4th quarter, but saw it turn into a nail biter in the final few minutes! Enjoy listening to this barn burner, brought to you by E. Mack and Gary Lamar!

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (63) Vs. West High School JV Eagles (61)

Download the game here (MP3, 16MB):

Today’s game was brought to you by King Cove’s favorite E. Mack and Gary Lamar!