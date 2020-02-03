Basketball MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (34) vs. Birchwood Christian Warriors (58) – February 3, 2020

King Cove fights hard but just can’t quite get the offense to kick into gear as they struggle against a tall and large Birchwood Christian squad over in Chugiak, Alaska.

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (34) vs Birchwood Christian Warriors (58) on Road Trip 2020 at Birchwood Christian High School

Download the game here (MP3, 10.5MB):

Download or Listen to the Game Here!

Today’s Game Was Brought To You By: Karl Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions.