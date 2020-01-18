Basketball MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (41) Vs. New Stuyahok Eagles (44) – January 18, 2020 – Championship!

King Cove played a great game but consistently trailed New Stuyahok by 2 to 3 points for the majority of the game. New Stuyahok does their hometown proud and keeps the New Stu Tip-Off trophy in the community for this year. King Cove prepares to hit the road on their leg of the road trip in roughly 2 weeks! Stay tuned to KSDP for more updates on games and times!

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (41) New Stuyahok Eagles (44)

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): Listen to or Download the Game Here!

Game coverage courtesy of Eric Hansen in New Stuyahok. Great job and many thanks Eric!