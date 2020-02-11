Basketball MP3: King Cove T-Jacks (57) Vs. Ninilchik Wolverines (81) – February 11, 2020

The T-Jacks fought hard against the #3 seeded Ninilchik Wolverines, but came up short in the latter part of the 2nd half. King Cove kept it tight through much of the game, playing fast and intense, but the overwhelming size and foul trouble ultimately undid the T-Jacks from gaining the upper hand.

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (57) Vs. Ninilchik Wolverines (81)

Download the game here (MP3, 16MB):

Today’s game was brought to you by: Gary Lamar and E. Mack!