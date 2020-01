Basketball MP3: Sand Point Eagles (46) Vs. New Stuyahok Eagles (58) – January 16, 2020

Sand Point finishes the games in New Stuyahok this evening with a game against home towner’s New Stuyahok.

Final Score: Sand Point (46) New Stuyahok (58)

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): Sand Point vs New Stuyahok

Game coverage courtesy of Eric Hansen in New Stuyahok. Great job and many thanks Eric!